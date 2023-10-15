AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 212,270 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Semtech comprises 6.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd owned 0.33% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.