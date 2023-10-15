AM Squared Ltd Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.