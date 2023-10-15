AM Squared Ltd Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 127.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,284. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.81.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

