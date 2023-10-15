AM Squared Ltd Has $1.79 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 341.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 2,103,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

