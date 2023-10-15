AM Squared Ltd Has $115,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

