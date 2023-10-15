AM Squared Ltd Has $158,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 254,631 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,530. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.