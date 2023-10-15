AM Squared Ltd Has $253,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AM Squared Ltd lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,005,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after buying an additional 603,878 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 288,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 212,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,569,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,898. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

