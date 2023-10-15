AM Squared Ltd Has $463,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 751,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,223. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

