AM Squared Ltd Has $60,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 28,092,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

