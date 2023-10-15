AM Squared Ltd Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Textron accounts for approximately 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 1,202,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

