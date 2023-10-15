AM Squared Ltd Invests $244,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.