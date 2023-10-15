AM Squared Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,024 shares during the period. GrafTech International makes up approximately 7.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of GrafTech International worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 14.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,296 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,290. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $878.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.37.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

