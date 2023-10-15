AM Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Target accounts for 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 4,654,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

