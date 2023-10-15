AM Squared Ltd Purchases 4,400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 0.9% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,403,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,130. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

