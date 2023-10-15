AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Kennametal makes up approximately 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 640,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,466. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

View Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.