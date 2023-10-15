AM Squared Ltd Sells 12,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 12,480,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027,572. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

