AM Squared Ltd Sells 18,600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AM Squared Ltd cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,532,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,846. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

