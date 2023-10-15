AM Squared Ltd Sells 3,400 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AM Squared Ltd cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. F5 makes up approximately 0.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Trading Down 2.9 %

F5 stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 844,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,091. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $149.73. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

