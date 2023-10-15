AM Squared Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,064,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,311. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

