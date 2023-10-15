AM Squared Ltd Takes $618,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

