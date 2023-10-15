AM Squared Ltd Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,053. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.