AM Squared Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. 3,259,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

