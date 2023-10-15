American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 2,951,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.