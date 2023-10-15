American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,575 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 3.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

