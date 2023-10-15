American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

