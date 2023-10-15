American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

