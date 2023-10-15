AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.6 days.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $56.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
