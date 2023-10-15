AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.6 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $56.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

