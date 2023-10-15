Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

