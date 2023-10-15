Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $297.11 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 20.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $297,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.48. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.