Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,223.50. 213,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,787. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,306.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.