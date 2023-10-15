Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 2,647,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $242.41 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

