Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $52.20

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,449. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. Tenable has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

