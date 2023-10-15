Analyzing VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VirTra and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get VirTra alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.21%. Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.70%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than VirTra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

17.1% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

VirTra has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 13.45% 13.00% 7.95% Sigma Additive Solutions -1,285.24% -163.94% -141.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirTra and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $33.92 million 1.56 $1.96 million $0.42 11.50 Sigma Additive Solutions $569,126.00 6.14 -$8.69 million ($13.80) -0.43

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VirTra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VirTra beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc. provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. The company also provides Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, it offers V-Author software that teach, train, test, and departmental training requirements through nationally accredited coursework and training scenarios; Simulated Recoil Kits including realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.