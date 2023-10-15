AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

