Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.39. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

