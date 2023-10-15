Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.14. 6,601,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.