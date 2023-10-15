Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lowered by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 6.2% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

