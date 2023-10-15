Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70.
Applied UV Company Profile
