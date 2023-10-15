Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Applied UV Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.