Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

APM opened at $2.00 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

