Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,902.0 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Arca Continental stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

