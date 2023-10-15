Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

ANET stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,712 shares of company stock worth $29,565,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.