Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARKR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.