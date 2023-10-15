Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

