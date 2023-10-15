Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARKR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.