Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

