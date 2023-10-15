Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,182 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 1.89% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $108,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,086. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

