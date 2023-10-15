Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,306 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $98,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

