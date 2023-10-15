Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,019 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,559,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

