Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $68,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.07 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.