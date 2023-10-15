Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.96. 4,305,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.