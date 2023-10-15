Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

