Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

